UK Economy To Grow Faster Than Expected In 2024/25: Budget
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Britain's economy will grow faster than forecast this year and next, the country's finance minister Rachel Reeves announced Wednesday as she delivered her maiden budget
The nation's gross domestic product will expand 1.1 percent in 2024 and by 2.0 percent next year -- above estimates given in March by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Britain's fiscal watchdog.
Reeves gave her update to parliament alongside the new Labour government's tax and spending plans following its landslide election victory in July, ending 14 years of rule by the Conservatives.
"This government was given a mandate. To restore stability to our country and to begin a decade of national renewal," Reeves told MPs Wednesday.
"To fix the foundations and deliver change through responsible leadership in the national interest. That is our task. And I know we can achieve it."
