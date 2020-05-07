UrduPoint.com
UK Economy To Plunge 14% This Year On Virus, Warns BoE

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

UK output is to crash by 14 percent this year on the coronavirus, the Bank of England said Thursday as it left its interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):UK output is to crash by 14 percent this year on the coronavirus, the Bank of England said Thursday as it left its interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent.

"However the economic outlook evolves, the bank will act as necessary to deliver the monetary and financial stability that are essential for long-term prosperity and meet the needs of the people," said BoE governor Andrew Bailey.

"This is our total and unwavering commitment." Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bank of England slashed its main interest rate to 0.1 percent and decided to pump �200 billion ($244 billion, 226 billion euros) into the UK economy to get retail banks lending to fragile businesses.

Two members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee, but not Bailey, voted at the latest meeting to increase the stimulus by a further �100 billion.

"Without further monetary stimulus, there could be greater scarring effects on the economy via both demand and supply channels," argued Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders, according to minutes of the gathering that took place Wednesday.

"The decision not to expand bond-buying with more printed money gave the pound a small uplift" in trading Thursday, noted Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

"Two dissenting votes for an extra �100 billion in quantitative easing capped the gains. It's a wait-and-see for now but the path.

.. seems to be for more stimulus," he added.

While predicting a 14-percent slump in British gross domestic product this year, the BoE expects a sharp rebound of 15 percent in 2021 -- with output then forecast to grow by 3.0 percent in 2022.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans on easing Britain's nationwide lockdown on Sunday, with initial restrictions expected to be lifted from next week.

"The government will decide later this week whether to ease the lockdown, guided by the advice of public health experts," Bailey said Thursday.

"This decision will shape the path by which the economy is brought back into action." The country's official virus death toll has overtaken Italy's to become the highest in Europe, with more than 32,000 fatalities related to COVID-19 -- behind only the United States in the global tallies.

It comes amid reports that finance minister Rishi Sunak is looking into tapering the government's furlough scheme that is paying UK workers stuck at home.

Latest government figures showed 6.3 million people were being paid up to 80 percent of their salaries, costing the taxpayer �8.0 billion.

Aviation is among the worst-hit sectors.

British Airways owner IAG on Thursday said it had plunged into a quarterly loss as the virus grounded planes, adding that pre-crisis passenger demand would not return until 2023.

