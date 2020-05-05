UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Economy To Shrink By Record 7% In Q2, Services Index Slumps To 24 Year Low - IHS Markit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

UK Economy to Shrink by Record 7% in Q2, Services Index Slumps to 24 Year Low - IHS Markit

The UK economy looks set to contract by an unprecedented 7 percent or more in the second quarter under downward pressure from coronavirus restrictions, a business survey out Tuesday has shown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The UK economy looks set to contract by an unprecedented 7 percent or more in the second quarter under downward pressure from coronavirus restrictions, a business survey out Tuesday has shown.

Tim Moore, the economics director at IHS Markit, which compiled Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, said April figures pointed to an economic downturn that could be "deeper and more widespread than anything seen in living memory."

"The April survey reading is consistent with the economy falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 7%, but we expect the actual decline in GDP could be even greater, in part because the PMI excludes the vast majority of the self-employed and the retail sector," he said.

April data indicated the lowest drop in UK service sector activity since the survey began in 1996. It fell to 13.4 in April from 34.5 in March to signal a rapid decline in UK service sector output. Prior to the last two months, the survey-record low stood at 40.1 in 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Business Reading March April From First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends protective bail ..

29 seconds ago

ISP donate PPEs for health workers in Multan

6 minutes ago

City admin arrests 226 profiteers, imposes fine 1. ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Police hold `e-Kutchery' to resolve publ ..

6 minutes ago

Defying French lockdown lift, Guadeloupe says won' ..

6 minutes ago

Huge quantity of hoarded wheat seized in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.