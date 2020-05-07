UK economy to slump 14% this year on virus: BoE

Britain's economic output is set to crash by 14 percent this year owing to the coronavirus, the Bank of England said Thursday as it left its interest rate at 0.1 percent

UK gross domestic product would rebound by 15 percent in 2021 however, the BoE estimated following a meeting that took place Wednesday.