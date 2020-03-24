UK Economy to Take Harder Blow From COVID-19 Than From 2008 Crisis - Labour Group

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The UK government's delayed response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic will cost the economy significantly, with years of cutbacks already having serious consequences for a health service struggling to cope, Mick Brooks, the political secretary of the Labour Representation Committee, told Sputnik.

"I think it's going to be worse than that, to start with at any rate. People are saying you could be looking at millions of people losing their livelihood, which is much more serious than what happened in 2008," Brooks said.

He went on to stress that years of "austerity" polices from the reigning Conservative government had also had a major impact on the capabilities of the National health Service (NHS), a situation that had arguably left it hard pressed to deal with the impact of COVID-19, even in its early stages.

"Many medical staff feel like lambs to the slaughter. They're not being tested, they are working their guts out and also not being given proper protective gear. The government admits they have a problem but it's more than a problem. If these people in the front line go down with the disease then who is going to deal with the emergency?" Brooks said.

The government's policies and lack of funding virtually incapacitated the health care system, he said.

"It's [the NHS] been under the hammer for decades, they've [the government] just been draining it and they've put it on life support, really. So you can see that means there's no capacity for when something like this comes along. We just don't have the beds. And yet this is right at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19," Brooks said.

Figures uncovered by the Labour party in late 2019 revealed the NHS had, in fact, had its capacity reduced by some 17,000 beds since the return of the Conservative party to government in 2010.

Back then the NHS's total number of beds stood at around 144,000, while 2019's figure of 127,225 is apparently the smallest since records began in 1987.

Last year also saw the NHS endure its worse record for accident and emergency waiting times, with one in six patients having to wait longer than four hours before receiving treatment, according to the Nuffield Trust. This became an issue of major concern to health authorities otherwise braced for the winter flu season.

The emergence of the coronavirus and its spread to what currently stands at 190 countries has only exacerbated the situation, but the UK government has sealed a deal with private sector to provide the NHS with around 8,000 additional beds.

However, the capacity of the private sector to soften the blow of COVID-19 has already been questioned. Speaking to Sputnik last Thursday, Dr. John Puntis, co-chair of Keep Our NHS Public campaign, claimed the resources private hospitals have may not be sufficient, although any move to utilize them certainly made sense.

"The private sector is often talked up as if it's a very major player when it isn't. A lot of the beds that it has are for mental health, so just requisitioning mental health beds that are already occupied isn't a benefit. Also some people mistakenly think they have intensive care facilities and by and large they don't," he said.

According to reports, the NHS will otherwise gain around 20,000 additional staff, a development no doubt welcomed by hospital staff otherwise fearful of being overwhelmed by what NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens described as an "unprecedented global health threat."

The virus has now caused over 15,000 fatalities across the world, 335 of them in the United Kingdom, with the number of global infections surpassing 350,000.