UK Energy Regulator Announces 80% Increase In Energy Price Cap From October 1

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK Energy Regulator Announces 80% Increase in Energy Price Cap From October 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) announced on Friday an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 Pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1, which is already a triple increase in less than a year.

"Today (26 August 2022) Ofgem has announced the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 per year for dual fuel for an average household from 1 October 2022," Ofgem's statement read.

Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at 1,971 pounds, meaning the increase will go up by 1,578 pounds or nearly 80%. In October 2021, the price cap was 1,277 pounds.

The increased cap will affect 24 million households or about 85% of the population of the United Kingdom.

"The regulator has done everything that it can... We cannot force companies to buy energy for less than it costs, because ultimately they will not be able to afford to buy the energy that we need. This is a big problem for customers," Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told Sky news.

Brearley added that the regulator is working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on elaborating a support package and urgent action mechanism for the incoming prime minister. He said that it is premature to speculate on any further increases, given the volatility of the energy market, but such a possibility should not be ruled out completely.

The price cap was introduced in the UK in 2019 to protect customers and stop retail companies from charging unfair profits over the cost of the energy they need. Earlier in August, Ofgem announced that the cap will now be reviewed quarterly rather than every six months.

Since 2021, energy and electricity prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably. Inflation in the UK reached historic maximums since March 1982.

