UrduPoint.com

UK Energy Regulator Says Country Faces Blackouts Due To Shortage Of Gas - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 11:40 AM

UK Energy Regulator Says Country Faces Blackouts Due to Shortage of Gas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) UK energy regulator Ofgem said that some power plants in the country could stop operating as the United Kingdom is facing a gas shortage amid the energy crisis, UK media reported on Monday.

The UK may declare a gas supply emergency that could cut off supplies to some gas-fired power plants, rendering them unable to generate electricity, The Times said in a report, citing the regulator.

The announcement of the emergency is likely to heighten fear of blackouts because the UK relies on gas-fired power plants for the largest share of its electricity supply, the newspaper added.

Under power industry rules in the UK, power plants will be forced to pay fines if they fail to deliver as much energy as promised, the outlet said, adding that the gas shortage should be addressed as soon as possible to prevent impacts on electricity and gas systems safety.

In this regard, some owners of gas-fired power plants say that they are concerned about possible penalties and therefore limit the advance sales of electricity, which leads to higher energy prices, the outlet read.

According to the newspaper, Ofgem added that the upcoming winter will be "more challenging than last year."

Europe is currently facing a massive energy crisis due to the sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis United Kingdom May Gas Media Industry Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

14 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 day ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.