UK energy supplier OVO fined 11.6 mln USD for issuing inaccurate bills

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain's energy company OVO Energy agreed to pay 8.9-million-pound (about 11.6 million U.S. Dollars) fine for sending inaccurate bills to customers, the country's energy watchdog Ofgem said Thursday.

OVO Energy had sent inaccurate bills to over 500,000 customers from July 2015 to February 2018, with other errors leading to customers being over or undercharged, said Ofgem in a statement.

"These breaches occurred while OVO did not put enough attention on ensuring its processes and governance were capable of complying with Ofgem's rules," said the watchdog.

Anthony Pygram, director of conduct and enforcement at Ofgem, said: "The supplier did not prioritise putting these issues right whilst its business was expanding." "Our enforcement action sends a strong message that suppliers must get basic services right for all their customers. OVO Energy has accepted the breaches and put processes in place to comply with the rules in future," added Pygram.

Founded in 2009, the company completed acquisition of its competitor SSE's GB household energy business on Jan. 15, 2020, and currently serves around 5 million customers across Britain.