UK-EU Trade Deal May Serve Sign Of Confidence For Global Economy - WTO Candidate Liam Fox

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK-EU Trade Deal May Serve Sign of Confidence for Global Economy - WTO Candidate Liam Fox

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union can serve as a signal of confidence to the pandemic-wrecked global economy, the UK's candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) Liam Fox said on Friday.

Speaking at the organization's headquarters in Geneva, where candidates are presenting their cases this week, Fox expressed hope for an open and liberal trade deal.

"I hope, as I have always hoped, that Britain will reach an open and liberal trade agreement with the European Union, not just as an issue in itself. I think the importance of it has been accentuated by the COVID crisis," the former trade secretary said to reporters.

Fox went on to explain why he believes that the benefits of a prospective trade deal go far beyond both parties.

"As the global economy is hit by the pandemic, and there are estimates that the global GDP is set to plunge by about 13 percent, according to the OECD, in the first half of 2020, unemployment may reach its highest peak since the Great Depression.

In that circumstance, I think that there is an incentive not just to reach an agreement because it's good in itself for the two parties but because it is a sign of confidence in that global economy that we can set the conditions for the recovery that we will require to make after the pandemic," Fox said.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31 this year after more than three years of ceaseless political wrangling in London and Brussels. EU trade rules still apply over the transitional period which is set to last for the remainder of the year.

Ongoing negotiations between both sides have so far shown little tangible progress.

The UK has repeatedly said that it will not extend the transition period if no agreement is reached by year's end and will leave the bloc with no deal.

