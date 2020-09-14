UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Facing One Million Job Cuts In 2020 Due To Virus: Study

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:47 PM

UK facing one million job cuts in 2020 due to virus: study

Coronavirus could potentially cost one million jobs in Britain this year, with most losses anticipated during the current third quarter, according to a study published on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Coronavirus could potentially cost one million jobs in Britain this year, with most losses anticipated during the current third quarter, according to a study published on Monday.

Job losses could hit 450,000 between July and September, the Institute for Employment Studies forecast in a report, warning this could worsen to 690,000 positions under a worst-case scenario.

Another 200,000 cuts could follow in the fourth quarter, or three months to December, the research group predicted.

Recent official data showed that Britain has already shed around 240,000 jobs in the first six months of 2020.

The latest IES forecasts, based on official Insolvency Service data, could therefore bring the annual total to more than one million.

"This data lays bare the scale of the jobs crisis that we're facing in the autumn," said IES director Tony Wilson in the study.

"The sad reality is that this restructuring cannot be averted entirely, but we can do a lot more to minimise the job losses and support those who are most at risk," he said.

The dire IES forecasts come amid growing concern about the end of the British government's jobs retention plan which was launched in the wake of the March 23 nationwide virus lockdown.

In October, the UK government will wind up the so-called furlough scheme, under which it has paid up to 80 percent of private-sector wages for around ten million workers during the pandemic.

Analysts have repeatedly warned this would result in soaring unemployment across Britain.

"There are still many parts of the economy where perfectly viable businesses cannot bring people back because of the ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic," warned Wilson at the IES.

"So we need tightly targeted support to help these firms ride out the next few months, where they can commit to not laying staff off."Britain's economy shrank by a fifth in the second quarter, more than any European neighbour, as the lockdown plunged the country into its deepest recession on record.

jbo-rfj/erc

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job United Kingdom March July September October December 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Employment Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

40 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

40 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

13 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

13 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.