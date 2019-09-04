UK Finance Chief Believes Brexit Will Reaffirm United Kingdom as Global Economic Leader

(@imziishan)

Brexit will open up new opportunities for the UK economy that will allow it to be become more flexible and confirm the country's position as a global economic leader, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Brexit will open up new opportunities for the UK economy that will allow it to be become more flexible and confirm the country's position as a global economic leader, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said on Wednesday.

"Brexit will allow us to reshape the British economy and reaffirm our place as a world-leading economic power," Javid said, addressing the parliament with a budget speech.

The UK government will have the opportunity to introduce more flexible regulation and get away from "inefficient EU programs," creating their own alternatives, he noted.

"Even if we leave with no deal, I'm confident we will be able to secure a deep, 'best in class' free trade agreement with the EU and we will be able to pursue a genuinely independent free trade policy with the rest of the world," the chancellor said.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan, with the latest cutoff set for October 31. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in parliament.