UK Finance Chief Plans to Present First Budget Report After Leaving EU on November 6

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) UK Chancellor Sajid Javid said on Monday that he plans to present the first budget report after London 's departure from the European Union on November 6.

"This will be the first Budget after leaving the EU. I will be setting out our plan to shape the economy for the future and triggering the start of our infrastructure revolution," Javid said, as quoted by a statement on the UK government's website.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make last-ditch efforts to secure the deal on the UK departure with the EU leaders during the European Council summit, scheduled for October 17-18.

Last week, UK media reported that the government will ask the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament, to seat on Saturday, October 19, for the first time since the 1982 Falklands crisis in a bid to push through any deal Johnson brings from the summit.

Johnson has been seeking to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union either with a deal or without it. However, lawmakers have been opposing his approach.

The UK-EU talks on the withdrawal deal have also seen no breakthrough for months. However, on Friday, Brussels said the sides will intensify negotiations in the coming days.