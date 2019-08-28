UK finance chief to outline post-Brexit spending boost

UrduPoint.com
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Britain's new finance minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday firmed government plans to boost spending on schools, hospitals and police as the country prepares for life outside the European Union.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Javid said the government would deliver quickly on new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of 20,000 extra police officers and �1.8 billion ($2.2 billion, 2.0 billion Euros) to improve British hospitals.

Javid, an MP for the ruling Conservative party, will flesh out details of his 12-month public spending plans on September 4 in a statement to parliament.

"The single most important task facing the government is to deliver Brexit by 31st of October," Javid wrote.

"That's essential if we're going to win back the trust of the British people in our politics. But it's only the first step. We also need to take action to support our crucial public services."Despite the spending pledge, Javid offered caution.

"Unlike the (main opposition) Labour Party, we don't believe in just throwing money at a problem. And especially at a time when the global economy is slowing, it's important that we don't let our public finances get out of control," he said.

