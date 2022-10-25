UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has retained his post in the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has retained his post in the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

On October 14, Hunt, who had previously served as foreign minister, was appointed the new head of the UK Treasury after Kwasi Kwarteng, the author of a controversial plan to support the country's economy, resigned at the request of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP has been re-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer," the prime minister's office said on Twitter.

On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for lack of other contenders.

On Tuesday, King Charles III officially appointed Sunak to the post, while also asking him to form a government.

Sunak has become the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-leader Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had vetted. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, stayed only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.