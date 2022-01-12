UrduPoint.com

UK Finance Reigns In Europe Despite Brexit Fallout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs.

"London has spent hundreds of years as a global financial centre. Brexit will not change that, certainly not anytime soon," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at Interactive Investor.

The City, whose skyscraper offices are largely deserted by Covid restrictions, has yet to strike a post-Brexit deal with Brussels on equivalence, which would allow London-based firms to fully operate in Europe.

London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.

Trading on London's stock market slumped by about 40 percent at the start of 2021, with London prevented from offering EU-listed shares to clients outside the United Kingdom.

Amsterdam has benefitted the most, overtaking London to become Europe's biggest hub in terms of equity trading volumes for much of the past year, according to Cboe Global Markets.

London remains the world's second biggest financial centre behind New York when various factors are taken into account including infrastructure, reputation and business environment, according to the Global Financial Centres Index 2021.

The City also remains a dominant financial centre on a global scale in several markets, including foreign exchange and derivatives.

"Leaving the EU brings challenges and there are threats from Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt and Amsterdam," Wild told AFP.

"But the likelihood that European rivals will wrest the crown of Europe's Primary finance hub from the UK is slim." The City is able to maintain a strong standing in the world of finance also thanks to a large network of support services.

"London still has a huge amount in its favour," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

He said the City offered "an ecosystem of banks, advisers, lawyers, fund managers and hedge funds... (providing) appropriately-priced capital to companies who need it so they can invest, innovate, grow and create jobs".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Europe Lawyers European Union Brussels London Paris Frankfurt Amsterdam New York United Kingdom Hub Brexit Market From Slim Jobs

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th January 2022

48 minutes ago
 Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

8 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

8 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

8 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

8 hours ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.