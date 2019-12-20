UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Financial Conduct Authority's Chief Bailey To Govern Bank Of England - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:12 PM

UK Financial Conduct Authority's Chief Bailey to Govern Bank of England - Reports

Andrew Bailey, the head of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has been selected as the new governor of the Bank of England, and Finance Minister Sajid Javid is expected to announce the news later on Friday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Andrew Bailey, the head of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has been selected as the new governor of the Bank of England, and Finance Minister Sajid Javid is expected to announce the news later on Friday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Bailey is to become the 121st governor of the UK central bank, replacing incumbent head Mark Carney in early February, as challenging economic times strain the country. Though he is one of the most experienced financial regulators in the United Kingdom, his chances of being appointed as the new head were questioned in the wake of the past years' financial rows over the effectiveness of the FCA as a regulatory body.

The newspaper also reported that the appointment of the new governor was complicated by Brexit and the change of leadership in the country. In addition, some candidates to the position were rejected partly due to their rather critical stances on Brexit.

Brexit remains a big challenge for the central bank and has had a significant impact on the United Kingdom's economic and financial situation. On Friday, the House of Commons will debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement as a result of parliamentary members approving a motion to bring the prime minister's Brexit deal into the Commons before Christmas in order to "get Brexit done" by January 31.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Christmas Bank United Kingdom Brexit January February Agreement

Recent Stories

“No media talks, no more leaks: Interior Ministr ..

11 minutes ago

Japanese Economy Minister Announces Plans to Visit ..

17 minutes ago

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

17 minutes ago

Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on ..

17 minutes ago

Exhibition on China's traditional solar terms open ..

17 minutes ago

Ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of type 2 ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.