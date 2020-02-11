UK Financial Reporting Council Calls for Higher Number of Female Executives

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC) asked on Monday the country's companies to develop a plan for increasing the number of women on boards of directors and in senior leadership positions.

According to the independent regulatory body, the number of women in the leadership of 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange has risen during the recent years and, and currently makes up one third of board seats.

"The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) expects companies to clearly set out how they plan to develop their diversity pipeline with much improved reporting, including progress towards any measurable targets," the council said in a statement.

According to the FRC, the increase of women in companies' leadership is a positive step, however, "more needs to be done to develop succession pipeline."

At the same time, the statement said that those companies, which had already developed the relevant plans, understood that diversity would bring "the long-term value" for the businesses.