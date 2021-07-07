(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :British financial technology firm Wise entered the London stock market Wednesday, valued at £8.0 billion ($11.1 billion, 9.3 billion Euros), in a key post-Brexit test for the sector.

The global money transfer specialist launched at £8.0 per share under a so-called direct listing, which does not seek to raise capital but enables public trading.