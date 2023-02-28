UrduPoint.com

UK Food Inflation Hits Record High Of 17.1% - Consulting Company

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

UK Food Inflation Hits Record High of 17.1% - Consulting Company

Food inflation in the United Kingdom has hit a record high of 17.1%, which could push the average annual household grocery bill up to $1,000, UK data analytics and consulting company Kantar said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Food inflation in the United Kingdom has hit a record high of 17.1%, which could push the average annual household grocery bill up to $1,000, UK data analytics and consulting company Kantar said on Tuesday.

"Grocery price inflation rose again to reach 17.1% in the four weeks to 19 February 2023, the highest level ever recorded by Kantar," a statement from the company read.

The British have been facing a steady increase in prices for a year now as the level of food inflation exceeded 4% last February and has not fallen below this figure since then, the consulting company said.

"Our latest research shows that grocery price inflation is the second most important financial issue for the public behind energy costs, with two-thirds of people concerned by food and drink prices, above public sector strikes and climate change," the statement added.

If people do not change how they buy their groceries, households may face an increase of 811 pounds ($980) to their average annual bill, Kantar warned.

The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022. In November, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% per annum � the largest single increase in 33 years. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank Buy Price United Kingdom February May October November From

Recent Stories

Fighting for their lives: the world's forests in f ..

Fighting for their lives: the world's forests in figures

7 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Diamond Paints ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, FG Polo qualify for semifina ..

7 minutes ago
 Gazprom Delegation Held Series of Meetings in Iran ..

Gazprom Delegation Held Series of Meetings in Iran, Discussed Cooperation in Ene ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Sup ..

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court

7 minutes ago
 Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

7 minutes ago
 US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaa ..

US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaab Leader Ali Mohamed Rage - St ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.