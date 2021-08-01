UK Foreign Office Says 'Highly Likely' Iran Attacked Mercer Street Tanker

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The UK Foreign Office said on Sunday that the Mercer Street oil tanker could have been attacked by Iran, and that London is working with partners to mount a response.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran. UK assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran attacked the MV MERCER STREET in international waters off Oman on 29 July using one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack," Raab added.

On Friday, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the Japanese-owned ship was attacked near Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later in the day, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. According to media reports, the vessel could be related to an Israeli billionaire. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.