UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Says 'Highly Likely' Iran Attacked Mercer Street Tanker

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:50 PM

UK Foreign Office Says 'Highly Likely' Iran Attacked Mercer Street Tanker

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The UK Foreign Office said on Sunday that the Mercer Street oil tanker could have been attacked by Iran, and that London is working with partners to mount a response.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran. UK assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran attacked the MV MERCER STREET in international waters off Oman on 29 July using one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack," Raab added.

On Friday, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the Japanese-owned ship was attacked near Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later in the day, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. According to media reports, the vessel could be related to an Israeli billionaire. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Company Oman Oil Vehicles London United Kingdom Romania July Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

10 minutes ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

2 hours ago
 Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

2 hours ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.