UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support Economy - Chancellor of Exchequer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK government will allocate 330 billion pounds ($398.54 billion) to support the national business amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The UK government will allocate 330 billion Pounds ($398.54 billion) to support the national business amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday.

Sunak said that UK firms were currently facing an unprecedented challenge, and since the cabinet was committed to protect the economy, companies and jobs, it had decided to allocate a second assistance package.

The first package, amounting to 30 billion pounds, was announced last week.