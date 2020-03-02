UK Government Expects Free Trade Deal With US to Bring $4.4Bln Into National Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The UK government on Monday published its negotiating objectives for its post-Brexit free trade agreement with the United States, which projected a significant increase in the volume of transatlantic trade and a 3.4 billion pound ($4.4 billion) boost to the national economy.

"Manufacturers of ceramics, cars and food and drink, and professional services including architects and lawyers are among the British industries expected to be the biggest winners from tariff free access to the US market ... Government analysis published today shows that the UK economy will benefit from a 3.4 billion boost, as the trade deal will increase transatlantic trade flows by 15.3 billion," the government said in a press release.

The objectives, in particular, involve efforts to protect the National Health System and uphold high standards on food safety and animal welfare.

The agreement is expected to bring benefits to the whole of the United Kingdom, including Scotland, and the northeast and midland regions of the country.

"We have the best negotiators in the business and of course, we're going to drive a hard bargain to boost British industry," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as quoted in the press release.

The free trade talks are expected to begin later in March. The United States is currently the UK's biggest trading partner after the European Union, therefore London's aspirations for such a deal are believed by many to be crucial for restructuring the national economy after Brexit.