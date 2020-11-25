UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Providing $373Bln To Help Country Through COVID-19 Pandemic - Sunak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

UK Government Providing $373Bln to Help Country Through COVID-19 Pandemic - Sunak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The UK government is providing 280 billion Pounds ($373 billion) to help the country meet the epidemiological and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"Today's figures confirm that taken together, we are providing 280 billion pounds to get our country through coronavirus," Sunak said while presenting the government's spending review to parliament.

According to the chancellor, this figure includes 18 billion pounds allocated to fund the UK's programs for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment sourcing, and vaccine roll out in 2021, as well as 3 billion pounds to help the National Health Service conduct more than a million scans and checks. 

Sunak said that the government's spending review would also provide a "once in a generation" investment in infrastructure and stronger public services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament United Kingdom Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

6 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

21 minutes ago

Wasim Akram to miss Galle Gladiators due to mother ..

25 minutes ago

Join nightlife photography contest by realme to wi ..

36 minutes ago

Two key streets in Jumeirah to be renamed Kite Bea ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.