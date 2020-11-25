UK Government Providing $373Bln to Help Country Through COVID-19 Pandemic - Sunak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The UK government is providing 280 billion Pounds ($373 billion) to help the country meet the epidemiological and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"Today's figures confirm that taken together, we are providing 280 billion pounds to get our country through coronavirus," Sunak said while presenting the government's spending review to parliament.

According to the chancellor, this figure includes 18 billion pounds allocated to fund the UK's programs for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment sourcing, and vaccine roll out in 2021, as well as 3 billion pounds to help the National Health Service conduct more than a million scans and checks.

Sunak said that the government's spending review would also provide a "once in a generation" investment in infrastructure and stronger public services.