UK Government Ready to Support Economy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The UK government is ready to support the country's economy from the negative impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"There is no doubt that the UK economy is very robust, we will make sure that we give businesses and the economy the support that it needs," Johnson said in an interview with the ITV broadcaster.

Earlier in March, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that the country's economy might be affected by the coronavirus in the same way as the global economy. Problems may arise due to the disruption of the supply chain, as well as the tourism sector crisis.

The Competition and Markets Authority (UK) said it had begun monitoring consumer prices so that retailers do not raise them amid the coronavirus outbreak and the increased demand for medical, hygienic products, as well as food.

"We urge retailers to behave responsibly throughout the coronavirus outbreak and not to make misleading claims or charge vastly inflated prices. We also remind members of the public that these obligations may apply to them too if they resell goods, for example on online marketplaces," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

The UK has registered 115 cases of COVID-19 so far. The authorities have activated the second phase of a national plan to combat the outbreak.