UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln To Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emissions

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 07:56 PM

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emissions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The United Kingdom will provide 82.9 million Pounds ($104.7 million) to the country's companies to help them reduce their carbon emissions by switching, among other things, to cleaner alternatives of fossil fuels, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that of the 82.9 million pounds announced today "13 businesses ... will receive a total of 52.5 million pounds to support projects developing low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels ... 5 project winners have been awarded a total of 21.2 million pounds to turn biomass and waste, such as sewage, into hydrogen with carbon capture .

.. 11 winning projects, including recycling CO2 for fertiliser production, will be given a total of 9.2 million pounds to develop the latest technology in carbon capture usage and storage."

The funding is part of the government's commitment to reduce overall UK energy demand by 15% by 2030, the statement read.

The statement added that Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart would announce a list of businesses that would receive funding at the Climate Innovation Forum, which is being held in London on Wednesday.

