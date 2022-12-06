UrduPoint.com

UK Government Seeks To Boost National Semiconductor Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:00 AM

UK Government Seeks to Boost National Semiconductor Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The government of the United Kingdom announced on Monday its plans to conduct a feasibility study on creating a national institution for developing infrastructure for the semiconductor industry.

"The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is today commissioning a research project to look into the feasibility of new national initiatives to bring the nation's industry together to tackle shared challenges and help businesses scale up," the statement said.

According to the government, the research will analyze opportunities for supporting chip designing firms and manufacturing facilities as well as create conditions for fruitful cooperation between the government and the private sector.

The study will say whether "different infrastructure capabilities" can be combined under the aegis of one institution, the statement specified. 

"In the UK we are leading the world in areas including design and research. We want to build on these successes and keep our semiconductor sector on the cutting edge. This study will help us meet our ambition and could lead to a new national institution and greater research facilities," Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan said.

This project is part of the upcoming government semiconductor strategy. The sum of the available contract is 700,000-900,000 Pounds ($850,000-$1,095,000).

