MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a press release on Thursday that a 1.15 million pound ($1.5 million) worth of funding had been provided to be invested into projects and companies that preach smart food consumption and the recycling of food waste.

"Businesses and not-for-profits in England will benefit from 1.15 million of funding to help them come up with creative new ways to tackle food waste by changing people's behaviour or transforming it into other materials," the press release read.

In pursuit of climate neutrality, the United Kingdom is poised to reinvent its food consumption culture by betting on creative solutions ranging "from educating the public on how to store fresh food, to ideas such as turning food waste into new, edible products."

"I look forward to supporting UK organisations who are taking up the mantle to tackle food waste and to create a better world for ourselves, as well as generations to come. It makes sense in every way - it cuts collection costs, saves the customer money and importantly reduces emissions which benefits the environment," Environment Minister Rebecca Pow was quoted as saying in the press release.

The full fund is to be split between two smaller-scale grants, namely The Citizen Food Waste Prevention grant worth 650,000 Pounds and The Value from Food worth 500,000 pounds.

According to the press release, the first will award sums ranging from 25,000 pounds to 100,000 pounds to small and medium-sized businesses and non-profits which "are inspiring the public to reduce their household food waste, such as through consumer education programmes on storing food appropriately and understanding their shelf life."

The second one, in turn, is said to be directly for projects that are "piloting methods to create useful materials out of food that would otherwise go to waste," with a range of 20,000-100,000 pounds in awards.

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May stepped down without delivering a Brexit deal but left another grand legacy of committing the country to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The initiative was enshrined in law last June, making the UK the first country to legally commit to climate neutrality.