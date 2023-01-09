UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Launches Consultations To Adjust Electricity Generation To Net Zero Goal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:24 PM

UK Gov't Launches Consultations to Adjust Electricity Generation to Net Zero Goal

The government of the United Kingdom on Monday launched consultations to outline proposals for reforming the country's Capacity Market, ensuring security of electricity supply and transition to green energy in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The government of the United Kingdom on Monday launched consultations to outline proposals for reforming the country's Capacity Market, ensuring security of electricity supply and transition to green energy in the future.

The Capacity Market (CM) was introduced in the UK in 2014 as the government's main instrument to manage security of electricity supply through competitive auctions.

"Improved energy security and a more secure transition to net zero are set to be delivered through the UK government's significant proposals to reform Great Britain's Capacity Market," the Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The reforms include consulting on new contracts for low carbon technologies to encourage their participation in the Capacity Market auctions. In addition, the changes will facilitate the establishment of new timelines and requirements for oil and gas generators to reduce emissions starting 2034, as well as strengthening the CM's ability to deliver security of supply during power supply system overload.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Oil United Kingdom Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped t ..

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped to 1pc

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries out cleanliness drive in Dhok ..

3 minutes ago
 Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelF ..

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023

14 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US Aft ..

US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US After Supporters Storm Brazil Con ..

8 minutes ago
 Germany Not Confirming Reports of Russia-EU High-L ..

Germany Not Confirming Reports of Russia-EU High-Level Talks on Ukraine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.