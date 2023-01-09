(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The government of the United Kingdom on Monday launched consultations to outline proposals for reforming the country's Capacity Market, ensuring security of electricity supply and transition to green energy in the future.

The Capacity Market (CM) was introduced in the UK in 2014 as the government's main instrument to manage security of electricity supply through competitive auctions.

"Improved energy security and a more secure transition to net zero are set to be delivered through the UK government's significant proposals to reform Great Britain's Capacity Market," the Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The reforms include consulting on new contracts for low carbon technologies to encourage their participation in the Capacity Market auctions. In addition, the changes will facilitate the establishment of new timelines and requirements for oil and gas generators to reduce emissions starting 2034, as well as strengthening the CM's ability to deliver security of supply during power supply system overload.