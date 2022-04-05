The United Kingdom has asked geologists to provide the latest scientific information on the extraction of shale gas by fracking by the end of June, the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Tuesday

The UK halted the use of fracking in the country in November 2019 over the risk of seismic activities.

"The government has today (Tuesday 5 April 2022) commissioned the British Geological Survey to advise on the latest scientific evidence around shale gas extraction," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "a report is expected before the end of June 2022."

The statement stressed that the exploration of shale gas could only be resumed if scientific data proves its safety, adding that the request was made to see if there has been any progress in scientific understanding of the issue.

"Unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place," business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stated.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique for extracting shale gas and oil by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Opponents of hydraulic fracturing argue that the process poses numerous health, safety and environmental risks, including the potential for fracking fluids and waste to leak into municipal water, as well as the large volume of water used.