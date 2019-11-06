UrduPoint.com
UK Green Party Proposes 'Radical Tax Reforms' As Investment Plan For New Green Economy

UK Green Party Proposes 'Radical Tax Reforms' as Investment Plan for New Green Economy

UK Green Party co-leader Jon Bartley said on Wednesday that his party would soon reveal a manifesto presenting "radical tax reforms" that target the "super rich" in an effort to redistribute wealth in the country as part of an investment plan for a green economy

In the manifesto, the party will propose an investment plan called the Green New Deal, which envisions 100 billion Pounds ($128.8 billion) per year being invested into the UK's new green economy through heavy taxes on the country's rich. The project aims to get the country fossil fuel-free by 2030.

"We will have significant income tax revealed in our manifesto," Bartley said, adding that the party wanted to see a redistribution of wealth from the "super rich" to the poorest.

When asked what constituted "rich," the politician specified that it was the population deemed to be in the top 1 percent of the country's earners.

The tax reform will include wealth taxes, inheritance taxes and an income tax.

Bartley also said the Green Party aimed to increase corporation tax from 19 percent to 24 percent, which he said would bring about 9 million pounds a year over 10 years into the green economy.

Wednesday marks the start of the five-week campaign period ahead of the December 12 general election.

