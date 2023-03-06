UrduPoint.com

UK Halts Gas Supplies To Europe Due To Equipment Failure - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:30 AM

UK Halts Gas Supplies to Europe Due to Equipment Failure - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The United Kingdom has suspended gas deliveries to Europe via one of the key pipelines, Interconnector, due to equipment failure, possibly until March 8, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing the operator.

The pipeline, which supplies mainland Europe with gas via Belgium, has become an increasingly important energy source after "severe cuts" in exports from Russia, the report said.

At the same time, the newspaper reported that gas deliveries from the UK had slowed down even before the problems with equipment, since the country's domestic market needed more fuel due to a cold snap.

However, the suspension of gas supplies through the Interconnector pipeline is unlikely to have a somewhat significant impact on the energy situation in Europe, since European natural gas storage is more than 60% full as of March 1, its highest seasonal level on record, data published by the association of European gas infrastructure operators showed on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe Same United Kingdom Belgium March Gas Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

35 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.