UK House of Commons Passes Internal Market Bill Seeking to Override Brexit Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The UK House of Commons has passed during the second reading the controversial Internal Market Bill that would override part of the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU in a 340-263 vote, according to the official results published on the parliament's website.

The proposed legislation, which was introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UK parliament last week, sent shockwaves through the Brexit negotiation process, as it proposes to roll back some of the commitments on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

Notably, Thirty Tory lawmakers, mainly senior Conservatives, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, abstained from the vote held late on Monday and two Tory members of the parliament voted against the proposed bill.

While the bill was passed with sizable majority of 77 votes, its future will be clear the next week following the vote on an amendment to it proposed by Bob Neill, the Conservative chair of the Justice Select Committee, in a bid to create a parliamentary veto on overriding the Brexit deal.