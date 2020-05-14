UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK In Talks With Roche Over 'game-changer' Virus Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:26 PM

UK in talks with Roche over 'game-changer' virus test

Britain on Thursday said it was in discussions with Swiss pharma giant Roche to mass purchase its coronavirus antibody test after scientists found it to be "100 percent" accurate, the government said Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Britain on Thursday said it was in discussions with Swiss pharma giant Roche to mass purchase its coronavirus antibody test after scientists found it to be "100 percent" accurate, the government said Thursday.

"This test developed by Roche appears to be extremely reliable, it's got the green light from testers," health minister Edward Argar told the BBC on Thursday.

"We are currently in discussions with Roche about that. We are very keen to get that test on stream as swiftly as we can," he added, calling it a potential "game-changer".

The antibody tests detect whether someone has had coronavirus at any point in the past, meaning they are almost certainly immune, according to the current scientific consensus.

Britain has had more than 36,000 deaths in the outbreak, the second-worst in the world, but has partially lifted lockdown measures in England this week.

The government has been accused of putting workers' lives at risk by easing restrictions while the daily death toll is still hovering around 500.

But ministers and scientists are banking on a reliable antibody test to give people the confidence to go back to work.

Scientists at Public Health England's (PHE) research laboratory at Porton Down in southern England gave approval to the test last week after finding it 100 percent accurate.

The Daily Telegraph said Roche was ready to provide "hundreds of thousands of laboratory-based tests" to Britain's health service each week.

A government source was quoted as saying: "We want to get our hands on as many of these as possible." The national coordinator of the UK Coronavirus Testing Programme, Professor John Newton confirmed PHE Porton Down evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 serology assay.

They concluded "it is a highly specific assay with specificity of 100 percent", he added.

"This is a very positive development, because such a highly specific antibody test is a very reliable marker of past infection," Newton said.

"This in turn may indicate some immunity to future infection, although the extent to which the presence of antibodies indicates immunity remains unclear."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK World Immunity May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Excise deptt starts issuing property, professional ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.7 percent

3 minutes ago

France says would be 'unacceptable' for Sanofi vac ..

3 minutes ago

IEA says oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Believes Global Oil Demand to Fall by 8.6Mln B ..

3 minutes ago

Former PM Abbasi to appear before NAB in LNG case ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.