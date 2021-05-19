UK inflation doubles to highest level since last year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :British inflation more than doubled in April, official data showed Wednesday, driven by rising clothing and energy costs to reach the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

The Consumer Prices Index rate leapt to 1.5 percent last month, hitting the highest point since March 2020 when the Covid crisis erupted, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The upswing in April, compared to 0.7 percent in March 2021, came as the Britain continued its phased reopening of the economy.

"Inflation rose in April, mainly due to prices rising this year compared with the falls seen at the start of the pandemic this time last year," said chief ONS economist Grant Fitzner.

"This was seen most clearly in household utility bills and clothing prices.

"As the price of crude oil continues to rise, this has fed through to the cost of motor fuels, which are now at their highest since January 2020."