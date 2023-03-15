UK Inflation Forecast to Drop by Almost 8 Percentage Points by Year-End - Finance Ministry

The United Kingdom's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is forecasting a decline of nearly 8 percentage points in domestic inflation by the end of 2023 amid continued global volatility, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United Kingdom's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is forecasting a decline of nearly 8 percentage points in domestic inflation by the end of 2023 amid continued global volatility, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday.

"Despite continuing global instability, the OBR report today that inflation in the UK will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023," Hunt said as he presented the government's new financial plan to Parliament.

According to the minister, the UK economy will avoid recession this year, inflation will fall again, public debt will begin to shrink and the economy will grow.

Hunt also cited rising prices as the main reason for recent strikes by workers in the country.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as workers express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

In February, annual inflation in the UK stood at 10.1%.