UK Inflation Hits Three-year Low, Fuelling Rate-cut Hopes
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed Wednesday, fuelling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed Wednesday, fuelling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) reached 1.7 percent last month, well below the BoE's two-percent target, after hitting 2.2 percent in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
The inflation rate was lower than the 1.9 percent rise that analysts forecast and has cemented expectations that the central bank would likely cut interest rates again in November.
"Lower airfares and petrol prices were the biggest driver of this month's fall," said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS.
He added that this was partially offset by a strengthening in food price inflation for the first time since early last year.
The inflation data "clears the path for another 25-basis point rate cut in November", said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at wealth management company Moneyfarm.
"The underlying conditions support this move -- energy prices have eased, the economy has cooled, and the labour market has stabilised," he said.
- 'Dramatic drop' -
It comes after official data on Tuesday showed an easing in Britain's unemployment rate and wage growth, which also bolstered analysts expectations of a rate cut.
"It is absolutely amazing to see such a dramatic drop in the UK's CPI number, and the news had brought nothing (but) good things for the Bank of England," said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.
The inflation news will likely be a boost to the new Labour government ahead of its maiden budget later this month.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned Britons that the budget announcement will be "painful", with tax rises and spending cuts expected.
"We are being repeatedly told tough decisions are to be announced, so any sliver of good economic news will likely be pounced upon," said Lindsay James, investment analyst at Quilter Investors.
Starmer's Labour government won power at the start of July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
In August, the BoE reduced it key rate for the first time since early 2020, from a 16-year high of 5.25 percent as inflation returned to normal levels.
But it decided against a second reduction in a row in September.
The BoE hiked borrowing costs 14 times between late 2021 -- when they stood at a record-low 0.1 percent -- and the second half of last year.
Supply-chain disruptions following Covid lockdowns, together with soaring food and energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sent global inflation surging.
Recent Stories
CS chairs meeting, reviews preparation of LG by-elections
Philippine central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct
FESCO signs MoU with private university
CHG-SCO adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today
Pakistan’s first 'Sustainability Summit & Awards' will hold on Oct 24
UAP extends date for admissions in undergraduate degree programs till Oct 18
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
2 air quality monitoring stations to be installed at IUB
IUB wins opening match of PCB inter-varsity cricket championship
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Commissioner Karachi visits Bio-waste Energy Ventures Pvt. Limited's project Sit ..
More Stories From Business
-
Minister chairs Standing Committee on Interfaith Harmony meeting32 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 365 more points42 minutes ago
-
Philippine central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct15 minutes ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange Ends trading higher52 minutes ago
-
KP Minister directs completion of saffron seeds purchase2 hours ago
-
E Turbo Motors launches cheapest EV motorbikes in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi visits Bio-waste Energy Ventures Pvt. Limited's project Site4 minutes ago
-
Branding and Digital Marketing course concludes3 hours ago
-
FTO visits SCCI3 hours ago
-
RTO Peshawar holds seminar on sales tax declaration4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to boost bilateral trade5 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,200 per tola5 hours ago