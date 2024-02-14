Open Menu

UK Inflation Holds At 4.0 Percent In January: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:46 PM

UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data

Britain's annual inflation rate remained unchanged in January from the previous month, confounding expectations for an acceleration, official data showed on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate remained unchanged in January from the previous month, confounding expectations for an acceleration, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 4.0 percent last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That was double the Bank of England's target and beat expectations of an increase to 4.2 percent.

The rate had unexpectedly picked up in December to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent.

The ONS added on Wednesday that food prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time since September 2002, and the largest downward push on inflation came from furniture and household goods.

However, energy prices advanced more sharply than the same month a year earlier.

"The price of gas and electricity rose at a higher rate than this time last year due to the increase in the energy price cap, while the cost of second-hand cars went up for the first time since May," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

"Offsetting these, prices of furniture and household goods decreased by more than a year ago and food prices fell on the month for the first time in over two years."

Britain's Conservative finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in reaction that inflation was nevertheless on a downward trend.

"Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working," said Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt.

"We have made huge progress in bringing inflation down from 11 percent, and the Bank of England forecast that it will fall to around 2.0 percent in a matter of months."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Bank Progress Same Price January May September December Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khal ..

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

2 minutes ago
 2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

9 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

9 minutes ago
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

10 minutes ago
 72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult ..

Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line

10 minutes ago
 The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

21 minutes ago
 Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to b ..

Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to be submitted till March 11: Qad ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business