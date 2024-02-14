UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate remained unchanged in January from the previous month, confounding expectations for an acceleration, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 4.0 percent last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That was double the Bank of England's target and beat expectations of an increase to 4.2 percent.

The rate had unexpectedly picked up in December to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent.

The ONS added on Wednesday that food prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time since September 2002, and the largest downward push on inflation came from furniture and household goods.

However, energy prices advanced more sharply than the same month a year earlier.

"The price of gas and electricity rose at a higher rate than this time last year due to the increase in the energy price cap, while the cost of second-hand cars went up for the first time since May," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

"Offsetting these, prices of furniture and household goods decreased by more than a year ago and food prices fell on the month for the first time in over two years."

Britain's Conservative finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in reaction that inflation was nevertheless on a downward trend.

"Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working," said Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt.

"We have made huge progress in bringing inflation down from 11 percent, and the Bank of England forecast that it will fall to around 2.0 percent in a matter of months."