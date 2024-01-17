UK Inflation In Shock Rise To 4.0% In December: Data
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:09 PM
British inflation unexpectedly accelerated in December on tobacco duty hikes, data showed Wednesday, missing expectations of a slowdown and dimming hopes of an interest rate cut
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) British inflation unexpectedly accelerated in December on tobacco duty hikes, data showed Wednesday, missing expectations of a slowdown and dimming hopes of an interest rate cut.
The Consumer Prices Index climbed to four percent last month, the first increase since February 2023, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
That is double the Bank of England's official target of two percent, and dashed market expectations for a slowdown to 3.8 percent.
The news also stoked worries over Britain's cost-of-living crisis, after the rate touched a two-year low of 3.9 percent in November.
"The rate of inflation ticked up a little in December, with rises in tobacco prices due to recently introduced duty increases," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.
"These were partially offset by falling food inflation, where prices still rose but at a much lower rate than this time last year.
"
The modest acceleration is a blow to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after CPI had achieved his goal of falling below five percent in October.
"As we have seen in the United States, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it," said finance minister Jeremy Hunt in response to the data.
Markets are waiting to see when major central banks, notably the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and BoE, will start to cut interest rates.
Wednesday's data comes one day after news that UK unemployment steadied and wages growth retreated in the three months to the end of November, partly easing concerns over inflation.
Recent Stories
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures ten
Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project
More Stories From Business
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking6 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points11 minutes ago
-
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 20234 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secures second LNG cargo from SOCAR4 minutes ago
-
FBR denies reports of protest by IRS officers2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.215,300 per tola3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
UK inflation unexpectedly quickens2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates down by Rs.3,600 to Rs.213,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Oil down over strong US dollar4 hours ago
-
Myanmar's export earnings exceed 10 bln USD in over 9 months of FY 2023-244 hours ago