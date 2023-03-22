UrduPoint.com

UK Inflation In Surprise Jump To 10.4% In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Inflation in the UK jumped in February, ending a three-month stretch of declines.

Annual inflation stood at 10.4% last month, bucking forecasts for a fall below 10%, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

The rate had eased over the three months prior to February from October's peak of 11.1% to 10.1% in January.

Housing costs were the main driver for last month's surprise spike, according to the ONS.

