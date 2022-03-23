UrduPoint.com

UK Inflation Jumps To Highest Level In 30 Years - Office For National Statistics

Published March 23, 2022

UK Inflation Jumps to Highest Level in 30 Years - Office for National Statistics

UK inflation jumped from 5.5% in January to 6.2% last month its highest rate since 1992 pushed by soaring prices for energy, fuel, food and household goods, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) UK inflation jumped from 5.5% in January to 6.2% last month its highest rate since 1992 pushed by soaring prices for energy, fuel, food and household goods, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Wednesday.

"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February 2022, up from 5.5% to January," the official government body said, adding that it is the highest inflation rate in the historic modelled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.

1%.

Commenting on the report, ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said the price of everyday products from food and furniture to toys and games is going up.

"Inflation rose steeply in February as prices increased for a wide range of goods and services, for products as diverse as food to toys and games," he said.

The cost of living in the UK is expected to rise even more from next month, when an energy price cap will come into force and millions of households will have to pay up to 54% more for electricity and gas.

>