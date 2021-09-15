UrduPoint.com

UK Inflation Rate Jumps To Record 3,2% As Food, Transport Costs Rise - Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:11 PM

UK inflation rate jumped to 3,2% in the 12 months to August as a result of increased charges for food, transport and services since COVID-19 restrictions began to be lifted following last winter wave of the virus, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday

"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to August 2021, up from 2.0% to July. This is also the largest ever increase in the CPI 12-month inflation rate," the ONS said.

Commenting on the report, ONS statistician Jonathan Athow recalled that in August 2020 many prices in restaurants and cafes were discounted because of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme which was temporarily introduced to encourage people to expend money outside their households.

The expert said that food and non-alcoholic drink prices also rose compared to last year, while the "often erratic" computer games prices also added "upward pressure."

