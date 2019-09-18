UK inflation slides in August

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :British annual inflation dropped faster than expected in August to a near three-year low at 1.7 percent, official data showed Wednesday, in a boost for consumers ahead of Brexit.

The Consumer prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate "has fallen noticeably into August, to its lowest rate since late 2016", noted Mike Hardie, head of inflation at the Office for National Statistics.

Analysts' consensus forecast had been for a fall in the annual rate to1.9 percent from 2.1 percent in July.