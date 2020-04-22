UK inflation slows on oil price crash, coronavirus

British annual inflation slowed last month as slumping oil prices slashed motor fuel costs and on discounting by clothes shops to attract coronavirus-weary customers before lockdown, official data showed Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :British annual inflation slowed last month as slumping oil prices slashed motor fuel costs and on discounting by clothes shops to attract coronavirus-weary customers before lockdown, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate slowed to 1.5 percent in March from 1.

7 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Market expectations had been for an easing to 1.6 percent.

The UK government implemented Britain's lockdown on March 23, as part of global efforts to half the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The inflation rate slowed again in March, mainly due to falling prices for clothing and motor fuel," said ONS head of inflation Mike Hardie.