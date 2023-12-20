Open Menu

UK Inflation Slows To Fresh Two-year Low At 3.9%: Data

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 05:31 PM

UK inflation slows to fresh two-year low at 3.9%: data

British inflation has slowed sharply to the lowest level in more than two years on falling petrol prices, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crisis after aggressive interest-rate hikes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) British inflation has slowed sharply to the lowest level in more than two years on falling petrol prices, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crisis after aggressive interest-rate hikes.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 3.9 percent in November from 4.6 percent the previous month, touching a low last seen in September 2021, the Office of National Statistics said in a statement.

The news handed a further boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after inflation had already achieved his goal of falling below five percent in October.

"Inflation eased again to its lowest annual rate for over two years, but prices remain substantially above what they were before the invasion of Ukraine," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

"The biggest driver for this month's fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year.

"Food prices also pulled down inflation, as they rose much more slowly than this time last year."

November also marked a sharper slowdown than market expectations of 4.3 percent, but the rate is nevertheless almost double the Bank of England's official target of 2.0 percent.

The news comes one week after the BoE froze its key interest rate at a 15-year peak of 5.25 percent -- but warned that it will remain elevated to tackle stubbornly high consumer prices.

Inflation had surged to a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent in October 2022, stoked by spiking energy prices after the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia and sparking a cost-of-living squeeze in Britain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Driver Oil Bank Same September October November Gas Market From

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

4 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

2 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

2 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

3 minutes ago
ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

9 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

8 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

12 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business