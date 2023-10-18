UK inflation stays elevated at in September

British inflation remained elevated in September, official data showed Wednesday, prolonging a cost-of-living crisis and stoking fear that UK interest rates could stay higher for longer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) British inflation remained elevated in September, official data showed Wednesday, prolonging a cost-of-living crisis and stoking fear that UK interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The Consumer Prices Index held at 6.7 percent last month, after unexpectedly slowing to the same level in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That dashed market predictions for a further slowdown to 6.6 percent, as easing food and drink prices were offset by higher energy costs.

The gloomy news came one day after upbeat data showed that UK wage growth was outstripping inflation for the first time in almost two years.

Inflation has sunk from a 41-year peak of 11.1 percent in October 2022, helped by a series of rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE).

Yet Britain still faces a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation remaining at the highest level in the G7 grouping of rich nations, although Japan has yet to report September figures.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said the costs of food, non-alcoholic drinks, household appliances and air fares eased in September, but those falls were "offset" by rising prices for motor fuels and hotel stays.