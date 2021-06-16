UrduPoint.com
UK Inflation Surges To 2.1% As Economy Reopens

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

UK inflation surges to 2.1% as economy reopens

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :British inflation has soared to the highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic, as prices rebounded on easing coronavirus restrictions.

The Consumer Prices Index rate surged to 2.1 percent in May, which was the highest level since July 2019 and compared with 1.5 percent in April 2021, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

