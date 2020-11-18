UrduPoint.com
UK Insurer RSA Agrees 7.2 Bn Takeover By Canadian, Danish Groups

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:21 PM

UK insurer RSA agrees 7.2 bn takeover by Canadian, Danish groups

British insurer RSA has agreed to a takeover by Canadian and Danish peers Intact and Tryg for 7.2 billion (9.4 billion US dollars, 7.9 billion euros), the companies announced Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :British insurer RSA has agreed to a takeover by Canadian and Danish peers Intact and Tryg for 7.2 billion (9.4 billion US Dollars, 7.9 billion Euros), the companies announced Wednesday.

"Pursuant to the transaction, Intact will retain RSA's Canadian, UK and international operations, Tryg will retain RSA's Swedish and Norwegian businesses, and Intact and Tryg will co-own RSA's Danish business," a statement said.

