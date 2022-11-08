UrduPoint.com

UK Intends To Strike Deal With US To Buy LNG, Hoping For 10Bln Cubic Meters - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United Kingdom intends to strike a deal with the United States to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), with up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in view within the next year, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce the major gas deal with the US after the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which will run through November 18, as talks on "energy security partnership" are in their final stages, according to the report.

The exact volume of supplies is still under discussion and the total amount of the deal will probably not be disclosed publicly, the report said.

Talks on LNG purchase began under former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who personally discussed details of the agreement with US President Joe Biden, The Telegraph reported. According to Downing Street insiders, as cited in the report, the UK government planned to announce the deal on October 21 but had to postpone it due to Truss' resignation.

The US-UK agreement will be much wider than just a gas deal and will include a program to develop renewable energy sources and commitments to work together on future nuclear power projects, the report said.

In October, UK electricity operator National Grid presented an emergency plan that provided for systematic three-hour power outages in the country in the event of a cold winter and an interruption of Russian gas supplies. According to UK energy regulator Ofgem, the UK is facing a gas shortage caused by the ongoing energy crisis, as a result of which some gas-fired power plants may even go bankrupt.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the heating season in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The sanctions and the military operation resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.

