UK Interested in Closer Ties With Russia, Moscow Sees UK Businesspeople as Friends - Putin

London is interested in developing closer economic ties with Moscow, while Russia views entrepreneurs from the UK as friends, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"I think that, including due to Brexit, the UK is interested in developing economic ties with us, and entrepreneurs from the UK who work in Russia and whom we consider our friends, not just partners, are talking about this," Putin said during his annual press conference.

He also praised the businesspeople who came to Russia, invested in its economy and created jobs, adding that Moscow was doing everything to make them feel right at home.