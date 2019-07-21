UK Investigates Possible Russian Involvement in Oil Tanker Seizure by Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The UK Government Communications Headquarters and MI6 are investigating possible Russian involvement in Friday's seizure of a UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, local media reported.

There are fears that the Stena Impero tanker was guided to the Iranian territorial waters by false GPS coordinates, sent by Iran with the use of Russian "spy technology," the Sunday Mirror newspaper reported, citing security sources.

The GPS signal may reportedly have been tampered by Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Russia has the technology to spoof GPS and may have helped Iran in this venture as it was extremely brazen. It would make British shipping extremely vulnerable and will be of grave concern to Royal Navy warships in the region," a security source told Sunday Mirror.

The newspaper added that possible Russian involvement in the incident could take place only with the approval of President Vladimir Putin.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps captured the Stena Impero tanker on Friday allegedly for breaking international laws and brought it into an Iranian port. Its crew of 23 sailors remains on board.

The incident came after UK Marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.